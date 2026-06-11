Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (28-39) vs. Texas Rangers (32-34)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and RSN

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

KC: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-4, 3.44 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-5, 3.54 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (4-4) for the Royals and Kumar Rocker (2-5) for the Rangers. Wacha's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wacha's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Rocker starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.3%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Royals, Texas is the underdog at +104, and Kansas City is -122 playing at home.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

Royals versus Rangers, on June 11, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (50%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 8-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 64 chances this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 29-35-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 13 of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Texas has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).

In the 66 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-35-4).

The Rangers have put together a 34-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 73 hits and an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .277.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .266 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .231 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 48 hits, an OBP of .250 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .487, and has 74 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .316).

He ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jung takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .293 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

6/9/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/31/2026: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2025: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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