MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 11
Will Shota Imanaga strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances