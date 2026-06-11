Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11

There are several strong matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ARID

MIAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Merrill Kelly

Tyler Phillips vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Marlins (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-32)

Marlins (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-32) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 58.30%

58.30% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.70%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CARD

SNY and CARD Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Hunter Dobbins

Christian Scott vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Mets (29-37), Cardinals (36-28)

Mets (29-37), Cardinals (36-28) Mets Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.49%

56.49% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.51%

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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MNNT

DSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Zebby Matthews

Keider Montero vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Tigers (28-39), Twins (30-38)

Tigers (28-39), Twins (30-38) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.64%

55.64% Twins Win Probability: 44.36%

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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RSN

ROYL and RSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kumar Rocker

Michael Wacha vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Royals (28-39), Rangers (32-34)

Royals (28-39), Rangers (32-34) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.32%

50.32% Royals Win Probability: 49.68%

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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Edward Cabrera

Ryan Feltner vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Rockies (25-42), Cubs (34-33)

Rockies (25-42), Cubs (34-33) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Rockies Win Probability: 37.83%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Justin Wrobleski

Mitch Keller vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Pirates (34-33), Dodgers (43-24)

Pirates (34-33), Dodgers (43-24) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%

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Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Bryan Woo

Kyle Bradish vs. Bryan Woo Records: Orioles (32-37), Mariners (36-33)

Orioles (32-37), Mariners (36-33) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.75%

57.75% Orioles Win Probability: 42.25%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn

CHSN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Martín Pérez

Anthony Kay vs. Martín Pérez Records: White Sox (35-31), Braves (45-22)

White Sox (35-31), Braves (45-22) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.24%

60.24% White Sox Win Probability: 39.76%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.