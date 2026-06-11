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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11

There are several strong matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Marlins (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-32)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 58.30%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.70%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Hunter Dobbins
  • Records: Mets (29-37), Cardinals (36-28)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 56.49%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 43.51%

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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Zebby Matthews
  • Records: Tigers (28-39), Twins (30-38)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.64%
  • Twins Win Probability: 44.36%

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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Royals (28-39), Rangers (32-34)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.32%
  • Royals Win Probability: 49.68%

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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Edward Cabrera
  • Records: Rockies (25-42), Cubs (34-33)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.17%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.83%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Justin Wrobleski
  • Records: Pirates (34-33), Dodgers (43-24)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 54.24%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%

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Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Orioles (32-37), Mariners (36-33)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.75%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 42.25%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Martín Pérez
  • Records: White Sox (35-31), Braves (45-22)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 60.24%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.76%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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