Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 11
There are several strong matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Marlins (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-32)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 58.30%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.70%
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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Mets (29-37), Cardinals (36-28)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.49%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.51%
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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Tigers (28-39), Twins (30-38)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.64%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.36%
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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Royals (28-39), Rangers (32-34)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.32%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.68%
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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Rockies (25-42), Cubs (34-33)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.17%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.83%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Pirates (34-33), Dodgers (43-24)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.24%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.76%
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Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Orioles (32-37), Mariners (36-33)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.75%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.25%
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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: White Sox (35-31), Braves (45-22)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.24%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.76%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.