MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 11
Will Hunter Goodman or Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 61 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Chad Stevens (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games