NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday 4/25/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Isaiah Hartenstein 8+ Rebounds

Jalen Johnson Over 36.5 PRA

Nikola Jokic 10+ Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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NBA Props for Saturday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Isaiah Hartenstein 8+ Rebounds

Thunder at Suns, 3:40 p.m. ET

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Isaiah Hartenstein -184 View more odds in Sportsbook

Through two games in this series, Isaiah Hartenstein has snared 10 and eight rebounds despite playing only 22 and 20 minutes.

In the regular season, he averaged 9.4 boards per game in 24.2 minutes per night -- so he's roughly producing right around his season averages.

That's good news because this is a matchup where he should be able to do work on the glass. Over the final 15 games of the regular season, the Phoenix Suns permitted the 12th-most rebounds per night to centers (14.9).

In a friendly matchup and without as much blowout risk as usual today (9.5-point spread), Hartenstein can continue rebounding at his usual clip, making this a quality prop.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Johnson Over 36.5 PRA

Knicks at Hawks, 6:10 p.m. ET

Jalen Johnson - Pts + Reb + Ast Jalen Johnson Over Apr 25 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On Thursday, Jalen Johnson to go over 37.5 PRA was one of my top player props for the night, and it cleared without much hassle, with Johnson going off for 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In spite of that, Johnson's PRA line has dropped to 36.5 today, so I'll back the over again.

After a sluggish start to the playoffs, Johnson has looked a lot more like the regular-season Johnson, the guy who broke out in a big way to the tune of per-game averages of 22.5 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 dimes -- nearly right in line with his Game 3 numbers.

Some of it likely has to due with C.J. McCollum's huge start to the postseason, which has likely shifted some of the New York Knicks' defensive focus away from Johnson and onto McCollum. But it also may just be Johnson getting some confidence under his belt as he previously has zero experience operating as a first or second option in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to seize a 3-1 stranglehold on the series at home tonight. Johnson and McCollum should be strapped with a ton of the playmaking and scoring duties. Add in that Johnson has at least seven rebounds in all three games of the series, and I like his chances to go over 36.5 PRA.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Nikola Jokic 10+ Assists

Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:40 p.m. ET

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists Nikola Jokic -111 View more odds in Sportsbook

I wrote up Nikola Jokic to record 10-plus assists for Game 3, and it whiffed hard as he had only three assists.

But my reasoning for that one -- that Jokic was amassing gobs of potential assists that weren't being converted into actual assists -- still rings true, so I'm going back to the Jokic assist well again.

Through three games in the series, Jokic has totaled an average of 15.3 potential assists per night. He averaged 17.6 potential assists and 10.7 actual assists in the regular season. While the Minnesota Timberwolves -- especially Rudy Gobert -- deserve credit for how they're defending Jokic, there's also been some back luck at play as Jokic's teammates have missed some good looks off his passes and just aren't converting his potential assists into real assists at the usual rate.

Staring down a potential 3-1 series hole, Jokic will surely log massive minutes tonight, and I'm expecting the Denver Nuggets' offense to run through him even more than usual. So, despite the three-dime output in Game 3, Jokic to notch at least 10 assists is one of my favorite player props for Saturday.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.