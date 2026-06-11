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Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
  • Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-154)Golden Knights (+128)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.6%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +160 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -205.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Golden Knights on June 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -130.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights reveal Carolina as the favorite (-154) and Vegas as the underdog (+128) on the road.

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