Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-154) Golden Knights (+128) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.6%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +160 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -205.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Golden Knights on June 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -130.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights reveal Carolina as the favorite (-154) and Vegas as the underdog (+128) on the road.

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