Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

The Detroit Pistons are slight 2-point favorites for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks lead the series 2-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 217 -130 +110

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (54.2%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pistons have registered a 42-36-4 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Knicks games this year have gone over the total in 43 of 82 opportunities (52.4%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 22 of 41 games (53.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than on the road (.463, 19-22-0).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41), and 48.8% of the time away (20 of 41).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 69.2% from the field (second in league).

Tobias Harris averages 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Dennis Schroder averages 13.1 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

Josh Hart averages 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Knicks are receiving 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson.

Per game, Mikal Bridges provides the Knicks 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Knicks receive 18 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

