Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

The Utah Jazz (5-20) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Detroit Pistons (11-16) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSDET. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4.5 227.5 -198 +166

Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (58.6%)

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 13 times this season (13-12-2).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 9-15-1 this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-6-1) than it has at home (5-6-1).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in six of 12 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 15 games (46.7%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (6-7-0) than at home (3-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over four of 12 times at home (33.3%), and nine of 13 on the road (69.2%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jaden Ivey averages 17.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16 points, 3.1 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 67.4% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 18 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 53.4% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Jazz are receiving 15.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Walker Kessler averages 11.2 points, 10.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 72.8% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is making 48% of his shots from the floor and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

