Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSOH

Central Division opponents meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-10) visit the Detroit Pistons (25-25) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Pistons are 5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 236 points.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 236 -210 +176

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.5%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 33 times this season (33-17-0).

The Pistons have played 50 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 50 opportunities (54%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (19-9-0) than it does in away games (14-8-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 17 times in 28 opportunities this season (60.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 15 times in 22 opportunities (68.2%).

This year, Detroit is 10-12-2 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-10-1 ATS (.577).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.2%, 13 of 24) compared to away (53.8%, 14 of 26).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.8 points, 4.4 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Darius Garland averages 21.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 10.2 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.1% from the field (third in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 6.3 boards and 9.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Jalen Duren provides the Pistons 10.7 points, 10 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 13.1 points, 6 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Malik Beasley averages 16.3 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pistons are receiving 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

