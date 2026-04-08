Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSWI

The Detroit Pistons (57-22) are heavy favorites (-18.5) as they look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (31-48) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -18.5 221.5 -1786 +980

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (89.8%)

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pistons are 42-34-2 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 79 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 38 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 45.6% of the time (36 out of 79 games with a set point total).

In home games, Detroit has a worse record against the spread (20-19-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-15-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 40 opportunities this season (47.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 19 times in 39 opportunities (48.7%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (19-21-0) than on the road (16-23-0) this season.

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 57.5% of the time at home (23 of 40), and 33.3% of the time away (13 of 39).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5.6 boards and 9.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 64.6% from the floor (fourth in league).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Tobias Harris averages 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists for the Bucks.

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 13.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

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