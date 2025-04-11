Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, FDSWI, and NBA TV

A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Cade Cunningham (seventh, 26 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (44-36) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 30.4 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-34) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, FDSWI, and NBA TV. The Pistons are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 228 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 228 -225 +188

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (57.6%)

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 42-34-4 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 40-39-1 this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

The Bucks have hit the over 52.5% of the time this year (42 of 80 games with a set point total).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-19-2) than it does in away games (23-15-2).

The Pistons have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.5%) than games on the road (52.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-1 record) than away (.436, 17-22-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) compared to away (48.7%, 19 of 39).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham is averaging 26 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 assists and 10.4 boards.

Tobias Harris averages 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points for the Bucks, plus 11.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also making 51% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Bucks get 14.8 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks receive 13.8 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

