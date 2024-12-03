Pistons vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (10-9) are favored (-4) to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (9-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on FDSDET and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 221.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4 221 -176 +148

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (68.5%)

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread seven times over 19 games with a set spread.

In the Pistons' 22 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over nine times out of 22 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on nine of 22 set point totals (40.9%).

At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (5-5-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-6-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total five times in 11 opportunities this season (45.5%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-5-1 record) than away (.500, 6-5-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of 10) than away (five of 12) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 32.9 points, 11.9 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Damian Lillard averages 25.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 4.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 7.2 boards and 9 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Jaden Ivey averages 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 13.4 points, 7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 8.8 points, 9.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons are getting 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

