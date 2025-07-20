Pirates vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago White Sox.

Pirates vs White Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-65)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and CHSN

Pirates vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

PIT: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 4-8, 4.59 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-6, 5.30 ERA

The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (4-8) for the Pirates and Aaron Civale (1-6) for the White Sox. Heaney and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Heaney's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Civale starts, the White Sox are 4-7-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-8 in Civale's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (60.8%)

Pirates vs White Sox Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +134 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +130 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -156.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Pirates-White Sox on July 20, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Pirates vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 11 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won one of four games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 91 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 46-45-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 30 of the 92 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Chicago has gone 19-46 (29.2%).

The White Sox have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-49-5).

The White Sox have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 51-44-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 67 hits, batting .216 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among qualified hitters, he is 146th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .226 this season and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 139th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .252 with 37 walks and 30 runs scored.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .276 with a .319 OBP and 23 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Kiner-Falefa heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best .299 on-base percentage. He's batting .216 and slugging .380.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 146th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Luis Robert is hitting .196 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Chase Meidroth is batting .239 with seven doubles, two home runs and 32 walks.

Pirates vs White Sox Head to Head

7/18/2025: 10-1 CHW (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-1 CHW (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/14/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/13/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2023: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/8/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 13-9 PIT (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

