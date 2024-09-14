Pirates vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
In MLB action on Saturday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Royals vs Pirates Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (81-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (70-77)
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: BSKC
Royals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-112) | PIT: (-104)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Royals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 12-7, 3.34 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-9, 3.85 ERA
The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (12-7) for the Royals and Mitch Keller (11-9) for the Pirates. Wacha's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. The Pirates are 14-14-0 ATS in Keller's 28 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 10-4 in Keller's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Royals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (51.2%)
Royals vs Pirates Moneyline
- Kansas City is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog at home.
Royals vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Kansas City is +142 to cover the runline.
Royals vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-Pirates on Sept. 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Royals have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those contests.
- This season Kansas City has been victorious 43 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Royals' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 145 opportunities.
- The Royals are 81-64-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 81 total times this season. They've gone 33-48 in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a 32-45 record (winning 41.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- In the 144 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-71-3).
- The Pirates have put together a 78-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 196 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .592. He's batting .332.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .220 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Salvador Perez is batting .279 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 26th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .563 with two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
- Maikel Garcia has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.
- Hunter Renfroe has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has a .347 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Pirates. He's batting .281.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles and five RBI.
- Oneil Cruz has racked up 134 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .238.
- Bryan De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .237.
Royals vs Pirates Head to Head
- 9/13/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/30/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/28/2023: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
