Pirates vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Pirates Game Info

Kansas City Royals (81-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (70-77)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

KC: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

KC: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 12-7, 3.34 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-9, 3.85 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (12-7) for the Royals and Mitch Keller (11-9) for the Pirates. Wacha's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. The Pirates are 14-14-0 ATS in Keller's 28 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 10-4 in Keller's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.2%)

Royals vs Pirates Moneyline

Kansas City is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog at home.

Royals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Kansas City is +142 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-Pirates on Sept. 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those contests.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 43 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 145 opportunities.

The Royals are 81-64-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 81 total times this season. They've gone 33-48 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a 32-45 record (winning 41.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 144 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-71-3).

The Pirates have put together a 78-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 196 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .592. He's batting .332.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .220 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Salvador Perez is batting .279 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying batters, he is 26th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .563 with two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Maikel Garcia has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Hunter Renfroe has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a .347 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Pirates. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles and five RBI.

Oneil Cruz has racked up 134 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .238.

Bryan De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while batting .237.

Royals vs Pirates Head to Head

9/13/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/28/2023: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.