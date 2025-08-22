Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-74) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-91)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and COLR

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-190) | COL: (+160)

PIT: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

PIT: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 3-2, 3.02 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 4-14, 7.00 ERA

The probable starters are Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela (4-14) for the Rockies. Ashcraft and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. This will be Ashcraft's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Senzatela starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Senzatela's starts this season, and they went 8-14 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64.5%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -190 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+104 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -125 to cover.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Rockies on Aug. 22, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 16 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -190 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 120 opportunities.

The Pirates are 63-57-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 120 total times this season. They've finished 33-87 in those games.

Colorado has a 19-66 record (winning just 22.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-66-4).

The Rockies have put together a 52-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .402. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 114th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 91 hits. He's batting .238 while slugging .368.

He is 127th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging in the majors.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.301/.327.

Tommy Pham is batting .263 with a .335 OBP and 36 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Pham has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.525) and paces the Rockies in hits (117). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .340 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .278.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .259 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Brenton Doyle is batting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/3/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!