Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-26)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rockies.TV

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | COL: (+140)

PIT: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154)

PIT: -1.5 (+128) | COL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.50 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 3-2, 3.35 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.35 ERA). Mlodzinski's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mlodzinski's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Dollander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both opportunities. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Dollander starts this season -- they won both.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (73.2%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

The Pirates vs Rockies moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -166 favorite, while Colorado is a +140 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Pirates are +128 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -154.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Rockies on May 14, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 41 opportunities.

The Pirates are 22-19-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 16-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).

Colorado is 9-21 (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-23-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 22-20-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 36 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .261 with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Cruz takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has 36 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396.

Ryan O'Hearn has five home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .303 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 16th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield leads his team with a .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .247 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .393 on-base percentage while slugging .467. Both pace his team.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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