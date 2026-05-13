Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rockies.TV

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-178) | COL: (+150)

PIT: (-178) | COL: (+150) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)

PIT: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-1, 2.87 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 1-2, 3.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (4-1) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (1-2) will get the nod for the Rockies. Keller's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Quintana's six starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-4 in Quintana's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (71%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +115 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -138.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The Pirates-Rockies game on May 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-2 when favored by -178 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 41 chances this season.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 22-19-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've finished 16-26 in those games.

Colorado has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (29.2%).

The Rockies have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-23-0).

The Rockies have collected a 22-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .261 this season with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .558.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.491) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Cruz brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 36 hits.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with a .363 OBP and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .303 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 18th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .417 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 65th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Troy Johnston has put up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .247 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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