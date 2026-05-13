Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Rockies Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-26)
- Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rockies.TV
Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-178) | COL: (+150)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-1, 2.87 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 1-2, 3.90 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (4-1) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (1-2) will get the nod for the Rockies. Keller's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Quintana's six starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-4 in Quintana's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (71%)
Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Rockies Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +115 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -138.
Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under
- The Pirates-Rockies game on May 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
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Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 3-2 when favored by -178 or more this year.
- Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 41 chances this season.
- In 41 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 22-19-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 42 total times this season. They've finished 16-26 in those games.
- Colorado has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (29.2%).
- The Rockies have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-23-0).
- The Rockies have collected a 22-20-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 36 hits, batting .261 this season with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .558.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.491) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Cruz brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
- Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with a .363 OBP and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Mickey Moniak has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .303 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He is 18th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- T.J. Rumfield is slugging .417 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 65th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Troy Johnston has put up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Rockies.
- Hunter Goodman is hitting .247 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head
- 5/12/2026: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 8/24/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 8/23/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/22/2025: 9-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 8/3/2025: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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