Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23
In MLB action on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds.
Pirates vs Reds Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-66)
- Date: Friday, August 23, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | CIN: (-104)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-192) | CIN: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.02 ERA vs Buck Farmer (Reds) - 2-0, 2.67 ERA
The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (6-7) for the Pirates and Buck Farmer (2-0) for the Reds. Falter's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Farmer's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.
Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (54.8%)
Pirates vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Reds, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -112, and Cincinnati is -104 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Reds are +158 to cover, while the Pirates are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Pirates vs Reds Over/Under
- The Pirates-Reds contest on August 23 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Pirates have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Pittsburgh has won 24 of 43 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 124 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 69-55-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have put together a 28-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- Cincinnati has gone 25-32 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (43.9%).
- The Reds have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-6).
- The Reds have put together a 69-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. He has a .282 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Reynolds has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and an RBI.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (112) this season while batting .262 with 48 extra-base hits. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- His batting average is 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 32nd.
- Cruz has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.
- Bryan De La Cruz has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- De La Cruz has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and six RBI.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 92 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .408.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has a team-high slugging percentage (.492) while leading the Reds in hits (126). He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
- Spencer Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is currently 108th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .353, a team-best for the Reds.
- Tyler Stephenson is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
Pirates vs Reds Head to Head
- 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
