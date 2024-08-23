Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-66)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-192) | CIN: -1.5 (+158)

PIT: +1.5 (-192) | CIN: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.02 ERA vs Buck Farmer (Reds) - 2-0, 2.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (6-7) for the Pirates and Buck Farmer (2-0) for the Reds. Falter's team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Farmer's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (54.8%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Reds, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -112, and Cincinnati is -104 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Reds are +158 to cover, while the Pirates are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

The Pirates-Reds contest on August 23 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won 24 of 43 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 124 opportunities.

The Pirates are 69-55-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have put together a 28-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 25-32 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (43.9%).

The Reds have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-6).

The Reds have put together a 69-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Reynolds has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and an RBI.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (112) this season while batting .262 with 48 extra-base hits. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Cruz has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

De La Cruz has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 92 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high slugging percentage (.492) while leading the Reds in hits (126). He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 18th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Spencer Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .353, a team-best for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.