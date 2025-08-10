Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

On Sunday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-57)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and FDSOH

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | CIN: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-184) | CIN: -1.5 (+152)

PIT: +1.5 (-184) | CIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.45 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mike Burrows (1-4) to the mound, while Zack Littell (9-8) will get the nod for the Reds. Burrows and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Burrows' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds are 10-13-0 ATS in Littell's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53.6%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -108 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Reds on Aug. 10 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 15 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 109 chances this season.

The Pirates are 58-51-0 against the spread in their 109 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 31 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50.8%).

Cincinnati has a 31-30 record (winning 50.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-62-5).

The Reds are 58-52-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 80 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .209 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 158th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .241 this season and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .268 with a .308 OBP and 30 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.472) and leads the Reds in hits (125). He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 38th in slugging.

De La Cruz takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and an RBI.

TJ Friedl has a .373 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .399.

His batting average is 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .226.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

