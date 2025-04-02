Pirates vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pirates vs Rays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | TB: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

PIT: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes against the Rays and Ryan Pepiot. Skenes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Skenes' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Pepiot has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Pepiot starts this season.

Pirates vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (52.8%)

Pirates vs Rays Moneyline

The Pirates vs Rays moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Rays Spread

The Pirates are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -176.

Pirates vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Pirates-Rays on April 2, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends

The Pirates were chosen as favorites in 59 games last year and walked away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those games.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 26 of 45 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Rays won 46% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (40-47).

Tampa Bay went 24-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (40%).

The Rays combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times last season for a 67-87-6 record against the over/under.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (four) this season while batting .211. He has an on-base percentage of .400 and a slugging percentage of .368.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 117th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is slashing .333/.455/.333 this season and leads the Pirates with an OPS of .788.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with a .583 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz put up an on-base percentage of .341, a slugging percentage of .414, and had 158 hits last season.

Brandon Lowe hit .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Christopher Morel had 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .196 last season.

Jose Caballero hit .227 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Rays Head to Head

4/1/2025: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/22/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2024: 10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/3/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/2/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/26/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/25/2022: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

