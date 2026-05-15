Pirates vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Phillies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-23)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Pirates vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | PHI: (+112)

PIT: (-132) | PHI: (+112) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+152) | PHI: +1.5 (-184)

PIT: -1.5 (+152) | PHI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Pirates vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 2-2, 2.77 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.14 ERA

The Pirates will call on Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (2-3). Ashcraft and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ashcraft's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies are 2-6-0 against the spread when Nola starts. The Phillies have a 1-2 record in Nola's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.4%)

Pirates vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Pirates, Philadelphia is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -132 playing at home.

Pirates vs Phillies Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -184 to cover.

Pirates vs Phillies Over/Under

The Pirates-Phillies game on May 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +104 and the under at -128.

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Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 17 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 23-20-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have compiled a 3-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Philadelphia has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-2).

The Phillies have gone 12-32-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (36) this season while batting .247 with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in MLB.

O'Hearn heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.480) powered by 19 extra-base hits.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .248 with 34 walks and 28 runs scored.

Reynolds has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two walks and four RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 59th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads his team with 37 hits. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a .368 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is batting .233 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

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