Pirates vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The MLB's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Phillies Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-23)
- Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
Pirates vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | PHI: (+112)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+152) | PHI: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)
Pirates vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 2-2, 2.77 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-3, 5.14 ERA
The Pirates will call on Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (2-3). Ashcraft and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ashcraft's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies are 2-6-0 against the spread when Nola starts. The Phillies have a 1-2 record in Nola's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (56.4%)
Pirates vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Pirates, Philadelphia is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -132 playing at home.
Pirates vs Phillies Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -184 to cover.
Pirates vs Phillies Over/Under
- The Pirates-Phillies game on May 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +104 and the under at -128.
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Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Pirates have come away with 17 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Pittsburgh has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates are 23-20-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Phillies have compiled a 3-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).
- Philadelphia has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Phillies have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-2).
- The Phillies have gone 12-32-0 against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (36) this season while batting .247 with 20 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .527.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in MLB.
- O'Hearn heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.480) powered by 19 extra-base hits.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .248 with 34 walks and 28 runs scored.
- Reynolds has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two walks and four RBIs.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper is batting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 59th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber leads his team with 37 hits. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Marsh has a .368 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Phillies.
- Trea Turner is batting .233 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
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