Pirates vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the San Diego Padres.

Pirates vs Padres Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-21) vs. San Diego Padres (20-11)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SDPA

Pirates vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-108) | SD: (-108)

PIT: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-188) | SD: -1.5 (+155)

PIT: +1.5 (-188) | SD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-2, 2.50 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (2-2, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Stephen Kolek. Heaney and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Heaney's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kolek and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Pirates vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56.8%)

Pirates vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Padres, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -108, and San Diego is -108 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Padres Spread

Pirates vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Padres on May 4, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Pirates vs Padres Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 12-21-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won seven of the 14 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

San Diego is 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-17-1).

The Padres have an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 26 hits and an OBP of .364 this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .264 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 63rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has hit four homers with a team-high .377 SLG this season.

Enmanuel Valdez is batting .216 with a .318 OBP and 12 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.602), and leads the Padres in hits (39, while batting .345).

Including all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is sixth in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .278 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Luis Arraez has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .313.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .243 with eight doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Pirates vs Padres Head to Head

5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2023: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/24/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

