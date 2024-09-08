Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals.
Pirates vs Nationals Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) vs. Washington Nationals (64-78)
- Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MASN
Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-162) | WSH: (+136)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 5-7, 3.91 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 5-12, 5.41 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Jared Jones (5-7) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-12). Jones' team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jones' team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Nationals have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Corbin's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 8-17 in Corbin's 25 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (57%)
Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Pirates vs Nationals moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -162 favorite, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Nationals Spread
- The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Pirates are +130 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -156.
Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on Sept. 8 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.
Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.
- This season Pittsburgh has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 139 opportunities.
- The Pirates are 75-64-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Nationals have a 51-62 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).
- Washington has gone 23-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (39%).
- The Nationals have played in 138 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-68-6).
- The Nationals have put together a 78-60-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.797) this season. He has a .278 batting average, an on-base percentage of .345, and a slugging percentage of .452.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 131 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is 37th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Cruz has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.332/.413.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .271 with a .315 OBP and 42 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is batting .238 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Luis Garcia has collected 128 hits with a .326 on-base percentage while slugging .449. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .288.
- He is currently 17th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .258.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .227 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head
- 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
