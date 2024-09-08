Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) vs. Washington Nationals (64-78)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

PIT: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 5-7, 3.91 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 5-12, 5.41 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Jared Jones (5-7) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-12). Jones' team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jones' team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Nationals have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Corbin's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 8-17 in Corbin's 25 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (57%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

The Pirates vs Nationals moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -162 favorite, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Pirates are +130 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -156.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on Sept. 8 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 139 opportunities.

The Pirates are 75-64-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 51-62 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

Washington has gone 23-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (39%).

The Nationals have played in 138 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-68-6).

The Nationals have put together a 78-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.797) this season. He has a .278 batting average, an on-base percentage of .345, and a slugging percentage of .452.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 131 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 37th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in the major leagues.

Cruz has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.332/.413.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .271 with a .315 OBP and 42 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .238 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Luis Garcia has collected 128 hits with a .326 on-base percentage while slugging .449. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .288.

He is currently 17th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .258.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .227 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

