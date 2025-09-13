2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Manchester United at Manchester City

Within a single soccer match, the betting options are abundant.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Sunday's 11:30 a.m. ET clash between Manchester United and Manchester City?

Manchester United vs. Manchester City EPL Betting Picks

It says a lot about where City are that they're just -145 to win at home versus Manchester United. But I think this is a good number to pounce on.

City have shown flashes of getting back to their previous dominance. They mostly played very well at the Club World Cup, scoring 13 times and conceding just twice in group play -- including a 5-2 win over Juventus -- before a 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal in the Round of 16. And even in that loss, they put a whopping 14 shots on target.

City started this EPL campaign with a dynamic 4-0 win over Wolves but have netted a single goal since -- despite amassing 3.4 expected goals (xG), per FBRef, over the two games -- and suffered two straight defeats.

But City are getting healthier, and Manchester United are not, with it looking like Matheus Cunha and Diogo Dalot are doubtful to play.

Even with United showing some improvements so far this season, their one road match was a 1-1 draw at Fulham where the xG tally was nearly dead even (1.7-1.6). This will be United's toughest test of the season, and with the Red Devils short-handed, I think City will be too much.

Tijjani Reijnders has hit the ground running with City, and the summer signing looks like a great fit for Pep Guardiola's system.

Reijnders made headlines with a goal and assist in his debut, and with Rodri fully fit, Reijnders should thrive in a more advanced role while playing alongside one of the best passers in the world.

The matchup with United may suit City's midfield pretty well. United typically play a three-man backline with wingbacks out wide. That makes it tough on the opposition to beat United on the wings. Where United are susceptible is their two-man midfield, which is typically handled by Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Those two will have their hands full with Rodri, Reijnders and (likely) Bernardo Silva.

If City's wingers are quieter than normal, that should put more attacking onus on the midfield, which makes Reijnders' +160 goal-or-assist odds pretty appealing.

