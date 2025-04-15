Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-11) vs. Washington Nationals (6-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | WSH: (+112)

PIT: (-132) | WSH: (+112) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

PIT: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-1, 4.24 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-0, 5.63 ERA

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (1-1) for the Pirates and Jake Irvin for the Nationals. When Keller starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Keller's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for three Irvin starts this season -- they lost every time.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.3%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -132 playing at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +152 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

Pirates versus Nationals, on April 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Pirates are 5-12-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 5-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Washington has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .232 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 while slugging .339.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates in OBP (.356) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .217 while slugging .391.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging in the majors.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .264 with a .321 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Kiner-Falefa enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .133 with a triple and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Reynolds has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads the Nationals with 14 hits. He's batting .246 and slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 41st and he is 21st in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has a .426 OBP while slugging .509. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .364.

Including all qualified players, he ranks sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Alex Call has two doubles, a triple and 10 walks while hitting .324.

Nate Lowe is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/7/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!