Pirates vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Mariners Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-64) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-59)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+180) | SEA: +1.5 (-225)

PIT: -1.5 (+180) | SEA: +1.5 (-225) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-2, 2.25 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 7-8, 2.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (6-2) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (7-8) will take the ball for the Mariners. Skenes and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. When Gilbert starts, the Mariners have gone 11-13-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 3-4 record in Gilbert's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.3%)

Pirates vs Mariners Moneyline

The Pirates vs Mariners moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -120 favorite, while Seattle is a +102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Mariners Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Mariners. The Pirates are +180 to cover the spread, while the Mariners are -225.

Pirates vs Mariners Over/Under

Pirates versus Mariners, on August 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 18-15 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 63-54-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 17 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.2%).

Seattle has gone 13-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (50%).

The Mariners have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-65-4).

The Mariners have a 54-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .285 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in MLB.

Cruz has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

McCutchen heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .240 with a .282 OBP and 52 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

De La Cruz has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 85 hits. He's batting .214 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 135th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 102nd and he is 60th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .220. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 132nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Justin Turner a has .348 on-base percentage to pace the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .371 slugging percentage.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.