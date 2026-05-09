Pirates vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Giants Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-23)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | SF: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | SF: (-104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-2, 3.02 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-2, 3.18 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) against the Giants and Landen Roupp (5-2). When Ashcraft starts, his team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season. Ashcraft's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Giants are 4-3-0 ATS in Roupp's seven starts that had a set spread. The Giants have played while the underdog on the moneyline for four of Roupp's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Pirates vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.1%)

Pirates vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Giants, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -112, and San Francisco is -104 playing at home.

Pirates vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Giants are -182 to cover, and the Pirates are +150.

Pirates vs Giants Over/Under

The Pirates-Giants contest on May 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Pirates vs Giants Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 13-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 19-19-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won nine of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36%).

San Francisco is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-20-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have gone 16-22-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 33 hits, batting .262 this season with 18 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 11th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.461) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 94th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Bryan Reynolds has 34 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a slugging percentage of .394, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt's 35 hits and .341 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .529.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Pirates vs Giants Head to Head

5/8/2026: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/6/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/5/2025: 8-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/29/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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