Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Atlanta Braves.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-13)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | ATL: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | ATL: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-0, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Blake Snell to the mound, while Spencer Strider will take the ball for the Braves. Snell and his team were 5-11-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Snell and his team won 62.5% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 10-6. Strider has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Strider starts this season.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.6%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +142 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Dodgers are +118 to cover, and the Braves are -142.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Braves on May 9 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 16 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 38 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 19-19-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 3-5 in those games.

Atlanta has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

In the 39 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-19-3).

The Braves have collected a 26-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 46 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557. He's batting .329 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 33 hits. He's batting .248 while slugging .436.

His batting average is 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .214 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .254 with a .401 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Tucker takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has four home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Freeman enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 44 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .293 and slugging .653 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is fourth in slugging.

Drake Baldwin has a .380 on-base percentage while slugging .500. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .297.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has accumulated a team-high .523 slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is hitting .319 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

5/8/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/4/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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