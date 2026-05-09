Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (22-16) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-15)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: FOX

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-146) | STL: (+124)

SD: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-1, 3.20 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-3, 5.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez (3-1) to the mound, while Dustin May (3-3) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Vasquez and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Vasquez's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. When May starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 3-3 record in May's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.8%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cardinals, San Diego is the favorite at -146, and St. Louis is +124 playing on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -164 to cover.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Padres-Cardinals game on May 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won nine of 14 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 38 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 21-17-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 21-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has gone 6-4 (60%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-17-3).

The Cardinals have covered 63.2% of their games this season, going 24-14-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in OBP (.347), slugging percentage (.440) and total hits (36) this season. He has a .269 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .231 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging in the majors.

Manny Machado has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .195/.305/.344.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 29 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.576) and paces the Cardinals in hits (42). He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 10th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 10 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .234 with five doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .414 OBP paces his team.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/8/2026: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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