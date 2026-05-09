Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 5:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (15-23) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ARI: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 4-2, 1.69 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 9.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (4-2) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. When Holmes starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 1-3-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.8%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Mets vs Diamondbacks moneyline has New York as a -136 favorite, while Arizona is a +116 underdog at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +118 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -142.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Mets versus Diamondbacks on May 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

New York has a record of 8-14 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 14-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 36% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-16).

Arizona is 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 37 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-15-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 23-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .282 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .374 while slugging .494.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.301) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .231 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among all qualified batters, he is 118th in batting average, 161st in on-base percentage and 163rd in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Mark Vientos is batting .240 with a .287 OBP and 16 RBI for New York this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has racked up 42 hits with a .374 on-base percentage and a .597 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .353.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .266 with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .224 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .271.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/8/2026: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2026: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/8/2026: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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