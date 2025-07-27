Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-53)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and ARID

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166)

PIT: -1.5 (+138) | ARI: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 5-8, 1.91 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 7-11, 5.58 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (5-8) for the Pirates and Zac Gallen (7-11) for the Diamondbacks. Skenes and his team are 9-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 8-13-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (58.7%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -154, and Arizona is +130 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +138 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -166.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Diamondbacks on July 27 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-3 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 97 chances this season.

The Pirates are 50-47-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 16-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Arizona has gone 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (83.3%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 47-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 72 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .217 with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .667, fueled by an OBP of .290 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season. He's batting .234.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage 146th, and his slugging percentage 130th.

Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has two home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .427. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .280.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 79th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 93 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 104th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll has 18 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249.

Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks while batting .285.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

