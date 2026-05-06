Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (17-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

KC: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | CLE: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-4, 5.29 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-1, 3.67 ERA

The probable starters are Cole Ragans (1-4) for the Royals and Joey Cantillo (1-1) for the Guardians. Ragans and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ragans' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians have a 3-1 record in Cantillo's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.8%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -134 favorite at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Guardians are -192 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +158.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Guardians contest on May 6, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 34 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 17-17-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-10).

Cleveland has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-18-0).

The Guardians have an 18-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 41 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .434, both of which are tops among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .256 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified, he is 76th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .192 with a .352 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 29 hits, an OBP of .245 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Perez has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .212 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 144th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter paces his team with 35 hits and a .388 OBP, with a team-leading .543 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio is hitting .261 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Angel Martinez has seven doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .271.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

5/5/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2026: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2026: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!