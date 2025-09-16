Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86) vs. Chicago Cubs (86-64)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

PIT: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-9, 1.92 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 10-4, 2.70 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA). Skenes' team is 15-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 57.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-8. The Cubs have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Horton's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Horton's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.3%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +160 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Pirates-Cubs game on Sept. 16, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 13-12 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 77-66-0 against the spread in their 143 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 42.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-23).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has a record of 8-13 (38.1%).

The Cubs have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-10).

The Cubs have a 68-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 134 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .334. He's batting .239 and slugging .376.

His batting average ranks 114th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Oneil Cruz has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .204/.305/.382.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 87 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Horwitz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a slugging percentage of .399, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .436 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 136 hits. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is batting .242 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 walks.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 67 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

