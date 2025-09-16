Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Cubs Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86) vs. Chicago Cubs (86-64)
- Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ
Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | CHC: (+108)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-9, 1.92 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 10-4, 2.70 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA). Skenes' team is 15-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 57.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-8. The Cubs have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Horton's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Horton's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.
Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (54.3%)
Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Cubs Spread
- The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +160 to cover the runline.
Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Pirates-Cubs game on Sept. 16, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.
Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!
Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 13-12 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates are 77-66-0 against the spread in their 143 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs have won 42.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-23).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has a record of 8-13 (38.1%).
- The Cubs have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-10).
- The Cubs have a 68-78-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 134 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .399. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .334. He's batting .239 and slugging .376.
- His batting average ranks 114th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 127th.
- Oneil Cruz has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .204/.305/.382.
- Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 87 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .406.
- Horwitz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner has a slugging percentage of .399, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .436 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 136 hits. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Ian Happ is batting .242 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 walks.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 67 walks.
Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head
- 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!