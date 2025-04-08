Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (4-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | STL: (+112)

PIT: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+172) | STL: +1.5 (-210)

PIT: -1.5 (+172) | STL: +1.5 (-210) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.46 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 1-0, 5.73 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (1-0, 1.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Sonny Gray (1-0, 5.73 ERA). Skenes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skenes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Gray has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals covered in both chances. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for one Gray start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.4%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Pirates, St. Louis is the underdog at +112, and Pittsburgh is -132 playing at home.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Pirates are +172 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -210.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

Pirates versus Cardinals, on April 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -132 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 11 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 3-8-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +112 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 10 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-1-1).

The Cardinals have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has a double, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .222. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 116th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with an OPS of .810. He has a slash line of .343/.439/.371 this season.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Kiner-Falefa enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in total hits (10) this season, and three of those have gone for extra bases.

Hayes brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .348 with a .423 OBP and four RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.575) and paces the Cardinals in hits (15). He's batting .375 and with an on-base percentage of .409.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Donovan hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .302 with a double, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .412.

He is 40th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado has racked up a team-best .439 on-base percentage.

Victor Scott II is hitting .281 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/3/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

