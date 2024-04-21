Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Monday.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-6)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSWI

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | MIL: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | MIL: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+162) | MIL: +1.5 (-196)

PIT: -1.5 (+162) | MIL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-2, 3.13 ERA vs Joe Ross (Brewers) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Jared Jones (1-2, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Joe Ross (1-1, 4.91 ERA). Jones' team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Jones' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Ross' starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ross starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54.5%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -136 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Brewers are -196 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +162.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

Pirates versus Brewers on April 22 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -136 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've finished 8-4 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

The Brewers have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-7-0).

The Brewers have a 12-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh with 18 hits, batting .286 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Joe hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has hit two homers this season while driving in 13 runs. He's batting .264 this season and slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .280 with 13 walks and 10 runs scored.

Hayes brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Jack Suwinski is batting .191 with a .273 OBP and seven RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up a team-high OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.561), and paces the Brewers in hits (29, while batting .354).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is hitting .333 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 34th in slugging.

Willy Adames has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .313.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .217 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

