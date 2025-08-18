Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Monday.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-52)
- Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNET
Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | TOR: (-100)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-9, 2.13 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-9, 3.79 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA). When Skenes starts, his team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. The Blue Jays have gone 12-12-0 ATS in Gausman's 24 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 9-4 in Gausman's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (51.1%)
Pirates vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -100 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Pirates-Blue Jays game on Aug. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 61-56-0 in 117 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have a 39-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.2% of those games).
- Toronto has a 29-20 record (winning 59.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- In the 124 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-51-5).
- The Blue Jays have covered 60.5% of their games this season, going 75-49-0 ATS.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 114th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 91 hits. He's batting .241 while slugging .373.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- Tommy Pham has six home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .398 on-base percentage. He's batting .300 and slugging .500.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 20th in slugging.
- Bo Bichette's .466 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 46th in slugging.
- George Springer has racked up 102 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.
- Ernie Clement is batting .279 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.
