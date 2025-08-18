Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Monday.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-52)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNET

Pirates vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-9, 2.13 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 8-9, 3.79 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA). When Skenes starts, his team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. The Blue Jays have gone 12-12-0 ATS in Gausman's 24 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 9-4 in Gausman's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (51.1%)

Pirates vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -100 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Pirates-Blue Jays game on Aug. 18, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Pirates vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 61-56-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 39-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.2% of those games).

Toronto has a 29-20 record (winning 59.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 124 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-51-5).

The Blue Jays have covered 60.5% of their games this season, going 75-49-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 114th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 91 hits. He's batting .241 while slugging .373.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Tommy Pham has six home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .398 on-base percentage. He's batting .300 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 20th in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .466 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 46th in slugging.

George Springer has racked up 102 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is batting .279 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

