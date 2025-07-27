Phillies vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Yankees.

Phillies vs Yankees Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (60-44) vs. New York Yankees (56-48)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | NYY: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | NYY: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | NYY: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | NYY: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-3, 2.39 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 10-7, 3.10 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon (10-7, 3.10 ERA). When Wheeler starts, his team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-4. The Yankees have a 6-15-0 ATS record in Rodon's 21 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Rodon starts this season.

Phillies vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.1%)

Phillies vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +108, and Philadelphia is -126 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Yankees are -154 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +128.

Phillies vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Yankees on July 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (65.4%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 43-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 98 opportunities.

The Phillies are 50-48-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-9).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, New York has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 103 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-52-5).

The Yankees have a 45-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 99 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .580.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.375/.500.

Nick Castellanos has 13 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Castellanos has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has accumulated 129 hits with a .449 on-base percentage and a .711 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .342.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .287 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .217 with 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Phillies vs Yankees Head to Head

7/26/2025: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2025: 12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/5/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/3/2023: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

