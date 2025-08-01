Phillies vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Detroit Tigers.

Phillies vs Tigers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (61-47) vs. Detroit Tigers (64-46)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

Phillies vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | DET: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 8-4, 2.59 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-10, 4.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (8-4) for the Phillies and Jack Flaherty (6-10) for the Tigers. Suarez's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers have gone 7-13-0 against the spread. The Tigers have a 1-5 record in Flaherty's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.4%)

Phillies vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -148 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -170.

Phillies vs Tigers Over/Under

Phillies versus Tigers, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 52 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 36 of 52 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 101 chances this season.

The Phillies are 51-50-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-16).

Detroit has gone 4-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (44.4%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 52-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 101 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Bryce Harper is batting .266 with a .495 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Harper has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .266 with a .307 OBP and 58 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has put up an on-base percentage of .375, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .275 and slugging .418.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .239 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has totaled 115 hits with a .525 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry is batting .268 with 16 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

