Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-6)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-240) | COL: (+198)

PHI: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

PHI: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 0-1, 11.57 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (0-1) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano will take the ball for the Rockies. Walker and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Walker's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sugano has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Sugano start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.5%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +198 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Rockies are +130 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -156.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Rockies game on April 5 has been set at 10.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -240 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

The Phillies are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 2-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The Rockies have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-6-0).

The Rockies have covered 75% of their games this season, going 6-2-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Brandon Marsh is batting .310 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 while slugging .483.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Marsh has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has six hits and an OBP of .378, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .207 and slugging .586.

His batting average is 126th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Schwarber takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm has five hits this season and has a slash line of .167/.286/.267.

Bohm has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two walks and three RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Turner heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up an on-base percentage of .429 and has nine hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .360 and slugging .520.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 21st and he is 41st in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's .441 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston is batting .333 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Jordan Beck is hitting .105 with a double and two walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/4/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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