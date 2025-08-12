Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Tuesday.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (69-49) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | CIN: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | CIN: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | CIN: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | CIN: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 8-5, 2.94 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 9-9, 4.53 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (8-5, 2.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53 ERA). Suarez's team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. The Reds have an 11-10-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have a 7-4 record in Singer's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (52.8%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +105 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -126.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The Phillies-Reds game on Aug. 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (65.2%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 39 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 111 chances this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 58-53-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 32-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.6% of those games).

Cincinnati is 13-12 (winning 52% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 59-54-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 110 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .584.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He's batting .282.

He is 27th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bryce Harper is batting .260 with a .490 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Harper takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two doubles and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos is batting .259 with a .297 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .463 and has 127 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 51st in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .374 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .224 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

