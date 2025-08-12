Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (61-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-88)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and COLR

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-205) | COL: (+172)

STL: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

STL: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-9, 3.98 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-12, 5.53 ERA

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (6-9) for the Cardinals and Kyle Freeland (2-12) for the Rockies. Liberatore and his team are 10-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Liberatore's team has been victorious in 30.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-9. The Rockies have gone 8-13-0 ATS in Freeland's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 5-15 in Freeland's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (69.5%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Rockies moneyline has St. Louis as a -205 favorite, while Colorado is a +172 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Rockies are -118 to cover, and the Cardinals are -102.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Rockies game on Aug. 12 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 27, or 50.9%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 116 opportunities.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 60-56-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 24.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-84).

Colorado has a 9-54 record (winning only 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-61-4).

The Rockies are 46-69-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.756) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .406.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 98th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 105 hits, which is tops among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .282 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Willson Contreras is batting .256 with a .444 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Masyn Winn is batting .267 with a .320 OBP and 42 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.514) and leads the Rockies in hits (108). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck leads his team with a .344 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .462.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks while batting .262.

Tyler Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while hitting .295.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/11/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

