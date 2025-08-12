Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (74-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-220) | PIT: -1.5 (+180)

MIL: +1.5 (-220) | PIT: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 13-5, 3.03 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-8, 1.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (13-5) to the mound, while Paul Skenes (7-8) will take the ball for the Pirates. Peralta's team is 14-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Pirates have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Skenes' starts. The Pirates have a 3-3 record in Skenes' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Pirates are +180 to cover, while the Brewers are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

Brewers versus Pirates, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (68.9%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 41 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 116 chances this season.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 68-48-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 32 of the 76 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 30-43 (41.1%).

In the 112 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-64-4).

The Pirates have collected a 59-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 108 hits. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .390.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .259 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Brice Turang has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.345/.405.

Sal Frelick is batting .291 with a .349 OBP and 43 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has collected 81 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .207 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 159th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds' .388 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average ranks 118th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-best .333 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 15 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .271.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

