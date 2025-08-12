Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Pirates Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (74-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-69)
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: FDSWI and SportsNet PT
Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | PIT: (-104)
- Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-220) | PIT: -1.5 (+180)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 13-5, 3.03 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-8, 1.94 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (13-5) to the mound, while Paul Skenes (7-8) will take the ball for the Pirates. Peralta's team is 14-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Pirates have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Skenes' starts. The Pirates have a 3-3 record in Skenes' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)
Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline
- Milwaukee is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Pirates are +180 to cover, while the Brewers are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under
- Brewers versus Pirates, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (68.9%) in those contests.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 41 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 116 chances this season.
- In 116 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 68-48-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have won 32 of the 76 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.1%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 30-43 (41.1%).
- In the 112 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-64-4).
- The Pirates have collected a 59-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 108 hits. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .390.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 126th in slugging.
- Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is batting .259 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 66th.
- Brice Turang has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.345/.405.
- Sal Frelick is batting .291 with a .349 OBP and 43 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has collected 81 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .207 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 159th, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 108th in slugging.
- Bryan Reynolds' .388 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- His batting average ranks 118th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 129th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-best .333 on-base percentage.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 15 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .271.
Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head
- 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!