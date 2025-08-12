Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Red Sox Game Info
- Houston Astros (67-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-55)
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and NESN
Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | BOS: (+102)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-2, 7.43 ERA vs Dustin May (Red Sox) - 6-8, 4.93 ERA
The Astros will call on Spencer Arrighetti (1-2) versus the Red Sox and Dustin May (6-8). Arrighetti's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have a 6-13-0 record against the spread in May's starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two May starts this season -- they lost both.
Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (53.8%)
Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline
- The Astros vs Red Sox moneyline has Houston as a -120 favorite, while Boston is a +102 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Houston is +164 to cover the runline.
Astros vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Astros versus Red Sox, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (53.2%) in those games.
- This season Houston has been victorious 31 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Astros have an against the spread mark of 60-58-0 in 118 games with a line this season.
- The Red Sox have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-23).
- Boston has a record of 17-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (50%).
- The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-56-5).
- The Red Sox have a 67-52-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Altuve hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.
- Jeremy Pena has 111 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .314 and slugging .484.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.
- Yainer Diaz has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .277 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 102 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
- Walker heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has put up a .333 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .265.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .302.
- He is 76th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Trevor Story is batting .254 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Wilyer Abreu's 83 hits lead his team.
Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
