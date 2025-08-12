Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (67-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-2, 7.43 ERA vs Dustin May (Red Sox) - 6-8, 4.93 ERA

The Astros will call on Spencer Arrighetti (1-2) versus the Red Sox and Dustin May (6-8). Arrighetti's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have a 6-13-0 record against the spread in May's starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two May starts this season -- they lost both.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53.8%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Astros vs Red Sox moneyline has Houston as a -120 favorite, while Boston is a +102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Houston is +164 to cover the runline.

Astros versus Red Sox, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (53.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious 31 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 60-58-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-23).

Boston has a record of 17-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (50%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-56-5).

The Red Sox have a 67-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has 111 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .314 and slugging .484.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Yainer Diaz has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .277 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 102 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Walker heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a .333 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .265.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 76th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Trevor Story is batting .254 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Wilyer Abreu's 83 hits lead his team.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

