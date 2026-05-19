Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (25-23) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Reds.TV

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

PHI: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-3, 5.07 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 5-1, 1.87 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (3-3) for the Phillies and Chase Burns (5-1) for the Reds. Luzardo's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Burns' nine starts with a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Burns starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.6%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Phillies, Cincinnati is the underdog at +118, and Philadelphia is -138 playing at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Reds are -176 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The Phillies-Reds game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 16 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 48 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 15-33-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Reds have compiled a 15-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).

Cincinnati is 3-7 (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-16-1).

The Reds have a 27-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (41) this season while batting .230 with 29 extra-base hits. He's slugging .624 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Trea Turner has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Turner has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 93rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 57 hits and a .362 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .531 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297.

His batting average ranks 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has nine doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .270.

Matt McLain is batting .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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