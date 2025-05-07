Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (20-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | TB: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | TB: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | TB: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | TB: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 3-1, 3.45 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-1, 3.86 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (3-1) against the Rays and Shane Baz (3-1). When Sanchez starts, his team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Baz starts, the Rays are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Baz start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Rays, Philadelphia is the favorite at -134, and Tampa Bay is +114 playing at home.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rays are -142 to cover, and the Phillies are +118.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Rays on May 7, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 16, or 59.3%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-6 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 34 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 18-16-0 in 34 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-8).

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (63.6%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-19-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 15-20-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.410) and total hits (32) this season. He's batting .258 batting average while slugging .589.

He is 67th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Harper brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Castellanos enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.368) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .391 with a double and a walk.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-best .421 slugging percentage. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda's 32 hits and .417 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .317 while slugging .554.

He is currently ninth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Junior Caminero has six doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .242.

Kameron Misner is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Phillies vs Rays Head to Head

5/6/2025: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/10/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/6/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/4/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

