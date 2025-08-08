Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 8

Will Riley Greene or Kerry Carpenter hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 113 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gustavo Campero (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 76 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Eli White (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 98 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 98 games (has homered in 1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 103 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 103 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 106 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 106 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 100 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 113 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 113 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 110 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 110 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Jonny Deluca (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 105 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 105 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 115 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 108 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 108 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 114 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 114 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +134 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 113 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+134 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 113 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

José Ramírez (Guardians): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks