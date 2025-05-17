Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (26-18) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-30)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-300) | PIT: (+245)

PHI: (-300) | PIT: (+245) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-142) | PIT: +1.5 (+118)

PHI: -1.5 (-142) | PIT: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 4-1, 2.95 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 5.20 ERA

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (4-1) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3). Wheeler's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. When Mlodzinski starts, the Pirates have gone 4-4-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 3-5 in Mlodzinski's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (67.7%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

The Phillies vs Pirates moneyline has Philadelphia as a -300 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +245 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (+118 to cover), and Philadelphia is -142 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Pirates on May 17 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (60%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -300 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 42 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 21-21-0 in 42 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 10 of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (34.5%).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Pirates have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-24-2).

The Pirates have an 18-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 42 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 89th, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Turner enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 47 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has collected 31 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .237 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a slugging percentage of .316, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

