Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (21-23) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | PIT: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | PIT: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-106) | PIT: +1.5 (-113)

PHI: -1.5 (-106) | PIT: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 4-2, 2.11 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (4-2) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (1-4) will take the ball for the Pirates. Sanchez and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Chandler's eight starts with a set spread. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for four Chandler starts this season -- they lost every game.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -184 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -106 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -113.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The Phillies-Pirates contest on May 16 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

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Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (56.2%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 12-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won six of the 16 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have collected a 23-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while batting .266. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .525.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 37 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .226 with 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a team-best OPS of .854, fueled by a slash line of .340/.368/.486 this season.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 41 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 36 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 91st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Ryan O'Hearn paces his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .480, a team-best for the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds' .389 OBP leads his team.

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