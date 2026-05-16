MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 16
Will Jordan Walker or Nolan Gorman go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)