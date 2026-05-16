Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 16

Will Jordan Walker or Nolan Gorman go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 16, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies