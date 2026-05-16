Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

NHL action on Saturday includes the Montreal Canadiens facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ABC

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-166) Sabres (+138) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (50.6%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canadiens. The Sabres are -194 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +156.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Sabres on May 16, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -166 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!